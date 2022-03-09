Frankie Brin Financial (Grey) competes at event at Lakeland

The Frankie Brin Gray 70’s team traveled to Walker Road Softball Complex in Lakeland on March 5-6 and were 2-2 in bracket #2. The team played excellent defense and came up 4 runs short in the final game against Lane Construction. Game #1 was a 15-14 win against ITC Death & Taxes. Our bats went silent in the second game against Collier Classics for a 7-2 loss. In the first game on Sunday, Frankie Brin Gray won over VIA Citrus, the eventual tournament winner 17-15 in a thriller. The second game saw Lane Construction squeak out a 21-18 win over Frankie Brin Gray. It was a see-saw game throughout. John Ramage pitched 4 good games. Leading hitters for Frankie Brin Gray: Dick Kanyan (.857), Bob Juhasz (.833) 1 ITP 2 run HR, John Iorio (.750), Rod Severson (.733), Linwood Manning (.692), Dave Sacharski and Chino Blanco (.643), John Ramage (.636), Ken Denby (.615).
