77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...

Frankie Brin Financial (Grey) competes at event at Lakeland

By Staff Report

The Frankie Brin Gray 70’s team traveled to Walker Road Softball Complex in Lakeland on March 5-6 and were 2-2 in bracket #2.  The team played excellent defense and came up 4 runs short in the final game against Lane Construction.  Game #1 was a 15-14 win against ITC Death & Taxes.  Our bats went silent in the second game against Collier Classics for a 7-2 loss.  In the first game on Sunday, Frankie Brin Gray won over VIA Citrus, the eventual tournament winner 17-15 in a thriller. The second game saw Lane Construction squeak out a 21-18 win over Frankie Brin Gray.  It was a see-saw game throughout. John Ramage pitched 4 good games. Leading hitters for Frankie Brin Gray:  Dick Kanyan (.857), Bob Juhasz (.833) 1 ITP 2 run HR, John Iorio (.750), Rod Severson (.733), Linwood Manning (.692), Dave Sacharski and Chino Blanco (.643), John Ramage (.636), Ken Denby (.615).

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle

A Village of Sanibel resident takes a look at the situation with Russia and contends we don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Northern Turnpike Extension

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the proposed route for the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Florida depends on groundwater for nearly 85 percent of its public water

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Florida Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos