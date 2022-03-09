70.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Henry (Hank) Rodahaver

By Staff Report

Henry “Hank” Rodahaver, 100, went to Heaven Feb. 11, 2022. Hank was born in Summerfield, PA on Nov 17, 1921 to Bess and William Rodahaver. Hank is survived by his wife of 33 1/2 years, Beth; his daughter, Judy Kemp of Summerland Key, FL; stepdaughter, Malia, husband Scott Waldheim; and six grandchildren. Hank and Beth were pilots and lived at Love’s Landing Aviation Community for 17 years before moving to Del Webb Spruce Creek. Hank was a military aviation mechanic in WWII and received many awards from the airline industry which helped to maintain safe travel. The Veterans and friends gave Hank a great 100-year birthday party.

A memorial service will be held for Hank at Bushnell Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

