To the Editor:

As the world watches Russian’s war against Ukraine, various historical figures have been quoted. Few would not recognize Lincoln’s perfect tribute to those who had paid the ultimate price for our Freedoms: “Four score and seven years ago, ….”

As Lincoln stood on the battle grounds of Gettysburg, Mr. Lincoln addressed all Americans — not Northerners or Southerners — to never forget the ultimate price those who had died had paid.

President Lincoln’s speech was much more than a dedication our National Cemetery. Mr. Lincoln’s tribute challenged all future generations not to remember what was being said but “never forget what they did here.” Lincoln continued: “No words could ever give more meaning to the hallowed ground because in a larger sense – the living and the dead – have consecrated it with their sacrifices.” All gave some; some gave all.

Lincoln continued: “It is for us, the living, rather to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they, thus far, so nobly carried on. It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us – that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they here gave the last full measure of devotion – that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain; that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom; and that the government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

It is not time to be partisan. It is time for Americans to unite to accept the challenge of President Lincoln to continue the “unfinished work” defending the freedoms and rights of all peoples. We are not being asked to pay the ultimate price. We are asked to accept higher costs for gasoline, food, new shoes, fast foods, …. Financially, many decry the economic “pain.”

We are not burying our children dying of dehydration. Our chronically ill are not dying because we lack medications required for life. Our families were not targeted by Russian troops as they desperately tried to escape along “guaranteed” safe evacuation routes. We haven’t had to set up homes for the orphaned children. Our hospitals are not being bombed.

Will history write that Ukraine’s dead –civilians and soldiers– will have died in vain or will history show that all nations who enjoy freedoms guaranteed by democracies rose up to President Lincoln’s challenge? Will we allow Ukraine to “perish from earth”? Or will history write that Pres. Zelensky’s Ukraine withstood, against all odds, Russia’s war to wipe Ukraine from the face or earth?

Will Russia finally be punished for her War Crimes or will we once again allow “mother Russia” to escape accountability? I refuse to name the autocrat, the madman, commanding Russia’s sons to invade and destroy Ukraine. I will not give him a place in history. This madman that hides does not deserve the same place in history as the name Zelensky.

LaVonne Joyce

Village of Bonnybrook

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonnybrook resident writes that it is time for Americans to unite to accept the challenge of President Lincoln.