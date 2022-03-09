Kelsea Morse Manly requests CDD on behalf of Coleman development

A new community development district will govern a major Villages-related work force housing, industrial and commercial development on farm land along U.S. 301 south of Coleman.

The Coleman Ridge Master Planned Development Project is expected to include 550 homes, 7 million square feet of industrial space and 100,000 square feet of commercial space on 563 acres.

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday approved a CDD for the project area. Last year, they endorsed a comprehensive plan amendment and a zoning change to mixed use from agricultural.

Nearly 1.3 million square feet of industrial space and 729 homes would be permitted, but the developer has agreed to cap the project at the lower numbers. The industrial space would complement the nearby Gov. Rick Scott Industrial Park, which also is managed by The Villages.

The CDD board will be chaired by Riley Smith and members include Missy Biggs, Abigail Munz, Chuck Wildzunas and Keen Madison.

Kelsea Morse Manly requested the CDD on behalf of Coleman CPD, LLC, and consented to establishing the CDD on behalf of The Villages Land Operating Co., which owns the property.

Infrastructure roads and drainage, a storm water collection system and wetland and wildlife protection measures are scheduled for completion by 2024 at a cost of $93.1 million.

The land owner will pay for roads, which will be maintained by the county. Municipal sewer and water services will be financed and maintained by the land owner and the Wildwood Utility Dependent District.

Amenities also will be funded by the land owner and maintained by the CDD, which also will be responsible for drainage, landscaping and lakes.

The property includes about 22 acres of wetlands and a wildlife population that features gopher tortoises, a bald eagle’s nests and sandhill cranes.