77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...

President Biden doubles down on irresponsible spending

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

While according to February’s jobs report over 600,000 jobs were added and unemployment declined, many economists are warning it could be the last good report of the year.

Historic inflation, lack of wage growth and President Biden doubling-down on even more irresponsible spending, could lead to a recession, according to economists. The President’s own preferred forecaster, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says, “Recession risks later this year and into next are now uncomfortably high.” Former Obama-Biden Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers put near-term chances of a recession above 50 percent.

Exorbitant spending is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority and oppose it today. I have fought to reduce spending by sponsoring legislation that would require a balanced federal budget, supporting the Budget Control Act and opposing budgets that reversed those spending cuts. I will continue working on behalf of Florida’s taxpayers and families to advance commonsense reforms and principled policies that get our fiscal house in order.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle

A Village of Sanibel resident takes a look at the situation with Russia and contends we don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Northern Turnpike Extension

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the proposed route for the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Florida depends on groundwater for nearly 85 percent of its public water

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Florida Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos