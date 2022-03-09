President Biden doubles down on irresponsible spending

While according to February’s jobs report over 600,000 jobs were added and unemployment declined, many economists are warning it could be the last good report of the year.

Historic inflation, lack of wage growth and President Biden doubling-down on even more irresponsible spending, could lead to a recession, according to economists. The President’s own preferred forecaster, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi says, “Recession risks later this year and into next are now uncomfortably high.” Former Obama-Biden Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers put near-term chances of a recession above 50 percent.

Exorbitant spending is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren. I opposed this when Republicans were in the majority and oppose it today. I have fought to reduce spending by sponsoring legislation that would require a balanced federal budget, supporting the Budget Control Act and opposing budgets that reversed those spending cuts. I will continue working on behalf of Florida’s taxpayers and families to advance commonsense reforms and principled policies that get our fiscal house in order.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.