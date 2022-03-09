Sumter County residents plead for action on criminal activity at arcades

Sumter County commissioners took another step Tuesday night toward regulating adult arcades, which have been a focus of criminal activity and drug use.

They approved operating permits for three arcades, or internet cafes, including two in the Lake Panasoffkee area, where residents have complained about litter, drug use, thefts and nefarious arcade users loitering in their neighborhoods.

In January, commissioners passed an ordinance that sets high standards for new arcades. The ordinance also requires that arcades receive annual operating permits, which impose security and other standards on existing cafes.

Repeated violations of requirements could result in permit suspension or non-renewal.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the permits are an important tool to regulate existing arcades. If an arcade refuses to suspend business due to permit violations, the county can seek a court order to cease and desist.

“The opportunity to shut them down starts with the operating permit,” he said.

Arnold said all internet cafes must file for operating permits by Friday, which is 60 days after passage of the ordinance. Commissioners will review more permit requests at future meetings.

Requirements include a security guard on site from 5 p.m. to midnight, installation of a camera security system and vacating the arcade property including parking lots and picnic areas between midnight and 8 a.m.

At least 16 arcade businesses were operating in Sumter County last year. During an 18-month period ending in August, they generated more than 560 police calls while sheriff’s deputies made 100 arrests and executed 36 warrants. Three arcades were robbed. Most criminal activity occurred between after midnight and many arcades were open 24 hours.

The three approved permits are for arcades operated by Satwinder Tucker of Decatur, Georgia. They include the Gold Rush Cafe, Fun Time Arcade and the Good Time Arcade.

The first two are in Lake Panasoffkee and the third is on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who represents the Lake Panasoffkee area, refused to second motions to grant the permits, although Arnold said commissioners were obligated to approve them for existing arcades.

“The thought that they’re going to follow rules is a bit of a stretch,” Gilpin said. “I think what we need to do is be vigilant, hold their feet to the fire.”

Arnold said cities in Sumter County also are moving to regulate arcades. Wildwood, which has two of them, approved an ordinance last week that mirrors the county standards and Coleman, which has one arcade, is working on an ordinance.

The county ordinance set strict standards for the location of new arcades. They must be in areas zoned commercial or industrial and cannot be within 2,500 feet of schools, playgrounds, churches or day care centers. They also cannot be within 1,000 feet of areas zoned for current or future homes.

Lake Panasoffkee residents said the arcades are making normal life difficult for them.

“I can’t even begin to tell you some of the things I’ve witnessed,” said Patty Crisp, a 35-year resident, adding that those things include stealing and shooting up drugs. “We have pedophiles who are hanging out in these places. We do not need to subject our children to this.”

Darrell Chandler said a school bus stop was moved so children could be protected.

“I pick up broken glass and needles,” he said. “This is not the place to have one.”

Leonard Whitaker said Sumter County should take a “three strikes and you’re out” approach to the arcades.