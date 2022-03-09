84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
type here...

Sumter County sends unit to help fight wildfire in Florida Panhandle

By Staff Report

Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services sent a fire engine, tender, brush truck and six people to help fight the Chipola Complex fire in Bay County in the Florida Panhandle.

The Chipola Complex consists of two wildfires in close proximity. The fire covers thousands of acres and forced the evacuations of more than 1,100 homes.

Sumter County firefighters
Sumter County personnel sent to fight the fire are, from left, Firefighter Willie Jones, Firefighter Jacob Malezis, Firefighter Tony Alvarez, Lt. Kevin Ducharme, Firefighter Glen Cerrato and Firefighter Jacob Bouge.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in Bay County to handle the massive wildfire. He has invoked various Emergency Management statutes that allows state and local agencies to identify personnel needed to help meet the response, recovery and mitigation needs created by this emergency.

The Sumter County unit will participate in this request under the Statewide Emergency Response Plan.

“Our staff will be cooperating with firefighters from Hillsborough County and Madison County to fulfill the rest of the Task Force,” said Rob Hanson, Fire Chief, Sumter County Fire and EMS.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle

A Village of Sanibel resident takes a look at the situation with Russia and contends we don’t want another Neville Chamberlain debacle. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Northern Turnpike Extension

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the proposed route for the Florida Turnpike Extension.

Florida depends on groundwater for nearly 85 percent of its public water

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Florida Ground Water Association, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week.

Response to letter about cracking down on golf carts

A Village of Hawkins resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about cracking down on golf carts in The Villages.

More Trump Derangement Syndrome

A Village of Mallory Square resident points to another case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos