To the Editor:

America does not need for Russia to be our friend and trading partner. We can get by just fine without them.

All ties with Russia need to be ended. Putin has no morals and after his invasion of Crimea and Ukraine, it should be clear that Russia is no friend to the rest of the world (except for China). If China does not object to Russia killing civilians in Ukraine, then it’s time to begin sanctions with China, also.

I am neither an isolationist nor a war monger. Putin has pushed the rest of the world and he is waiting to see how far the rest of the world will push back. Cut him off from all trade with America. Do you really think Russia can be trusted not to invade the Baltic countries of Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia? Will Russia stop at Ukraine? Will they invade Poland and other neighbors like Belarus? What’s to stop them except economic ruin?

Anthony Burke

Spruce Creek South