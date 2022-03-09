84.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Woman jailed after spotted pushing shopping cart stolen from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza

By Meta Minton
Nicole Danielle Dimattia
Nicole Danielle Dimattia

A woman was arrested after she was spotted pushing a shopping cart stolen from Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

Nicole Danielle Dimattia, 43, who is homeless, was pushing the shopping cart along with a male companion at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Rolling Acres Road near Oak Street when they were spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. The pair appeared to have been at a known drug house in the area, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Dimattia was found to be in possession of a metal pipe and .5 grams of methamphetamine.

The New Jersey native was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

