74.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 10, 2022
type here...

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Today, I attempted to renew my cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. I went to Havana Country Club to do this and was asked if I had by blue card, I told her I cannot find it but I had last year’s cuff and Disability Parking Permit. She was very nice and told me I had to go to the office in Sumter Landing to get another blue card.
First, I think it is outrageous that The Villages charges $8 for this cuff, especially for a veteran who is 100 percent disabled. Second, your Disability Placard and last year’s cuff along with your license number that identifies you as “DV” should be more than enough and you should not need this blue card.
I wish I was a lawyer and could sue The Villages based on the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is discrimination to charge disabled individuals more for the same services that are not charged to able-bodied individuals.

Peter Wagner
Village of Duval

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

A Village of Duval resident went to renew his cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. The disabled veteran says it shouldn’t be so difficult. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t Say Gay bill was a waste of time and money

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, sponsored by our own state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

What is Trump Derangement Syndrome?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders about frequent letter writer Larry Moran who repeatedly complains about Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Deputies need to crack down on speeding golf carts

A Village of Amelia resident contends that something needs to be done about speeding golf carts in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Will Russia stop at Ukraine?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Russia cannot be trusted.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos