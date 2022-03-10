Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

To the Editor:

Today, I attempted to renew my cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. I went to Havana Country Club to do this and was asked if I had by blue card, I told her I cannot find it but I had last year’s cuff and Disability Parking Permit. She was very nice and told me I had to go to the office in Sumter Landing to get another blue card.

First, I think it is outrageous that The Villages charges $8 for this cuff, especially for a veteran who is 100 percent disabled. Second, your Disability Placard and last year’s cuff along with your license number that identifies you as “DV” should be more than enough and you should not need this blue card.

I wish I was a lawyer and could sue The Villages based on the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is discrimination to charge disabled individuals more for the same services that are not charged to able-bodied individuals.

Peter Wagner

Village of Duval