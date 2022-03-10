74.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, March 10, 2022
K-9 and firefighters assist in capture of female suspect hiding under logs

By Meta Minton
Patricia Paige Dunn

A K-9 and firefighters assisted in the capture of a female suspect hiding under logs after a bizarre break-in at a home in Oxford.

The homeowner reported that a woman later identified as 54-year-old Patricia Paige Dunn of Wildwood removed a screen from the home while the homeowner was watching television, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman screamed when Dunn tried to push her way in through the blinds. Dunn ran from the scene and into an area of deep vegetation in the vicnity of 12400 County Road 227. Dunn wedged herself between two logs and would not obey commands from deputies for her surrender. A K-9 had been deployed to find her.

Sumter County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and assisted in removing Dunn from the logs. The homeowner positively identified Dunn as the woman who had tried to break into her home.

Dunn was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $16,500 bond.

She had been arrested in 2017 after a fight over money with her live-in boyfriend.

