Lady Lake man found guilty by jury of sexually assaulting woman in Oxford

A Lady Lake man has been found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018 in Oxford.

Felix Miguel Malave, 44, was found guilty Wednesday by a Sumter County Court jury on a charge of sexual battery. He had been free on $20,000 bond leading up to the trial, but after the jury returned its verdict, he was remanded to the jail.

Malave was arrested July 30, 2018 after reportedly confessing to the assault during an interview at the Wildwood Police Department.

Malave had been visiting a woman at her home when he “became aggressive” with the woman, pushed her onto a bed and pulled her dress up, according to an arrest report. She told Malave to stop several times and rolled onto the floor to get away from him. Malave got onto the floor, removed the woman’s panties and sexually assaulted her. She continued to fight him off, finally stood up and ordered him to leave her home immediately.