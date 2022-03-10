64 F
Thursday, March 10, 2022
By Staff Report
Patricia Josephine Luther, of The Villages, was the first baby born on January 1, 1940 in Lexington, KY. Her mother, Vivian Tucker and her father, Robert Henry Mitchell lived in Lexington together with her older brother, Robert Henry Mitchell, Jr., all deceased. Subsequently Vivian and Jack Minor gave birth to Patty’s younger sister Roxanne Minor Ballard, who today lives in Morrison, CO with her husband, Dr. Robert Ballard. Their two children, Patty’s Niece Molly Medina and her Nephew Jonathan Ballard reside in Denver, CO with their families.

In 1963, Patty Jo married Robert Arthur Luther and spent her glorious life as wife and mother to her adoring family as well as a loving friend to all that knew her.

Patty is survived by her husband Bob and their loving children, Lesli, Rob and Traci. She has thrived in participating in the growth of her six beautiful grandchildren Madelyn, Leighton and Benjamin Luther and Skyler, Griffin and Spencer Woodall. An integral part of the family who she also loved dearly is her dog Chloe. She is deeply loved by all of her family and friends who have surrounded her with love and affection through all the years. She will be dearly missed.

