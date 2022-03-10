Rowena Belle Collins, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday March 2nd, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. Belle was born in Gracemont, Oklahoma on April 30, 1933. She retired after 37 rewarding years as a kindergarten teacher in the Fox Valley area, mostly in St. Charles, Illinois. Belle and her husband Norm first retired to Connestee Falls, North Carolina in 1994, and then in 2000 to the Villages in Florida. Her warm smile, gentle voice, caring nature and genuine love of children made her a model kindergarten teacher. Belle was a person of strong faith and was active in the Episcopal church for her entire life. She loved to sing, especially in church and sang hymns in her last church service three days before she passed away. She was famously kind and always found a way to help others on a daily basis throughout her life. Each morning she would start her day by reading a reminder that she wrote that said; “Lord, help me be a blessing to someone today.” Belle also enjoyed hiking with her friends in the mountains of North Carolina and remained close to her fellow teachers and lifelong close friends in the Fox Valley. Belle was a gifted seamstress and a prolific quilter. She was one of the founding members of the Chatham Quilters in the Villages and it’s first President. She was truly loved by everyone that knew her and had a positive impact on anyone that came into contact with her. She will be greatly missed. Belle’s husband and love of her life, Norm, passed away in 2013. Belle is survived by her daughter Lisa Muir, son Neal Collins; grandchildren Andrew Brennan, Garrett Muir, Breanne Anderson, and Hunter Collins; and six great grandchildren Ava Brennan, Ashton Brennan, Keith Whelan, Collin Anderson, Callie Anderson and Kolton Anderson. A memorial service will be held at 1:30PM on Tuesday March 22nd at St. George Episcopal Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and its research in improving Dementia Care. | Alzheimer’s Association Research in Improving Dementia Care P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 https://www.alz.org/ | 800-272-3900