82.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 11, 2022
type here...

Community Development District 2 supervisor ready to pick up Q & A mantle

By Meta Minton
Thomas Swiers
Thomas Swiers

A Community Development District 2 supervisor is ready to pick up the question-and-answer mantle.

The late Bill Schikora previously hosted question-and-answer sessions in CDD 2. Schikora was serving as chairman of the CDD 2 board when he passed away. Schikora held the Q & A sessions at El Santiago Recreation Center and was frequently accompanied by Amenity Authority Committee member Ann Forrester, who represents CDD 2 on the AAC.

Tom Swiers, who was appointed to the CDD 2 board this past December, has announced that he is ready to begin hosting the Q & A sessions in CDD 2.

The question-and-answer sessions were pioneered a few years ago in Community Development District 4 by Supervisor Don Deakin. Residents seemed to enjoy the relaxed environment in which they were free to ask questions about issues in their district.

Community Development District 8 has also offered some question-and-answer sessions for residents.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic – and not about sex!

A Village of Alhambra woman contends that students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic - and not about sex! Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country.

Daily Sun heaps praise on Developer’s bought-and-paid-for legislator

A Village of Amelia resident comments on The Villages Daily Sun heaping praise on the Developer’s bought-and-paid-for legislator.

Golf reasonable accommodation cuffs

A Village of Duval resident went to renew his cuff for reasonable accommodation golf. The disabled veteran says it shouldn’t be so difficult. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t Say Gay bill was a waste of time and money

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the so-called Don’t Say Gay bill, sponsored by our own state Sen. Dennis Baxley.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos