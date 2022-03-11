77.1 F
The Villages
Friday, March 11, 2022
Home health worker arrested in theft of $21,950 in jewelry from residence in The Villages

By Meta Minton
April Ann Prevatt

A home health worker has been arrested in the theft of $21,950 in jewelry from a residence in The Villages.

April Ann Prevatt, 22, had been left unsupervised with a husband at the home. He has “advanced health disorders” and had “little comprehension” that Prevatt was helping herself to the wife’s jewelry, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Prevatt began working in the home this past October.

The wife contacted law enforcement on Feb. 22 when she discovered the jewelry was missing. The missing items included a vintage Gucci watch, gold Cartier eyeglasses, a gold tennis bracelet and a diamond ring.

A detective found that some of the items had been pawned at Walt’s Pawn in Marion County, where Prevatt had conducted recent transactions. The detective obtained photos of the items from the pawn shop. When the photos were shown to the wife, she was “visibly distraught” and immediately identified the jewelry as items which had been stolen from her home.

Prevatt was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of grand theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000.

