Official worried about abuse of amenities in The Villages by ‘outsiders’

An official is worried that the growth of communities around The Villages is creating a climate that is ripe for abuse of amenities here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The steady drumbeat for the need for more “workforce housing” and the proliferation of 55+ communities around The Villages could worsen the already existing spillover impact of “outsiders” enjoying amenities meant to be reserved for Villagers, Supervisor Rocky Hyder said at Friday’s Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

“We have the potential for more problems with more growth around The Villages,” Hyder said.

He said “accountability” is vital to protecting the lifestyle in The Villages.

Amenity Authority Committee member Carl Bell said the safeguarding of amenities is important.

He said the AAC has looked at the idea of putting a card reader at amenities such as swimming pools.

“But once I open the gate, I can let three or four people in after me,” Bell said.

He added that cameras and fiber optics are another option. However, he said the cost might exceed the potential benefit.

“How much energy do you want to put into 10 or 20 people getting in when they shouldn’t?” Bell asked.

He added that abuse of amenities isn’t a serious problem.

“We don’t believe it’s out of control. We think it is within reason. It’s not 100 percent, but it’s within reason,” he said.

Bell added that Community Watch typically handles abuse problems in the same manner in which Community Standards handles deed compliance issues. It’s essentially a complaint-driven process.

He said that in many cases the abuse problem leads back to residents of The Villages.

“Too many times we find that ‘we’ are the abusers,” he said pointing to Villagers who “open the door” to the outsiders.