An Oxford man has landed back behind bars after two recent arrests.

Michael Lee Arnot, 50, was booked Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center after his bond was revoked. He was being held without bond.

Arnot had been free on bond when he was arrested Jan. 19 by the Florida Highway Patrol on a charge of driving under the influence. In December, a homeowner was holding Arnot at gunpoint when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene of an alleged burglary.