President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country

To the Editor:

When President Biden took office the United States had achieved not only energy independence but for the first time in history became a net exporter of oil and gas. We had broken the chain of dependency on oil from abroad.

President Biden immediately reversed that independence by canceling the completion of the Keystone pipeline and (after promising Pennsylvania he wouldn’t) outlawed by executive order all fracking. Those unwise actions put us back to the mercy of bad actors such as Russia, Iran and, yes, Saudi Arabia to name a few. Just like the President Jimmy Carter years when Americans waited in long lines at gas stations to pay for outrageously high gas prices, we can see this starting to happen right now. Gas, heating oil and diesel prices are reaching historic highs and climbing. This is exacerbating the ruinous inflation damaging our economy. World oil prices have flown by $100 a barrel on its way to $200 a barrel in the future. This would translate to well over $10 a gallon at the gas pump.

President Biden is blaming the Russians and anyone else for this disaster when it was his executive order(s) that caused it in the first place. He could reverse it today by opening the pipeline, allow fracking and allow the pipelines in Alaska to reopen. He refuses to do so because he is politically at the mercy of the leftists in his party who want these oil prices to punish Americans so they will turn to non-fossil fuels immediately. This is not available at this time nor will it be available for the near future.

So … President Biden has put himself in the position of BEGGAR IN CHIEF. He has had to try to beg the bad actors in oil production to pump more oil to reduce the cost of consumer gas.

He tried to call Saudi Arabia and other Arab oil producers and, get this, they WOULDN’T TAKE HIS CALL.

As you know, I don’t agree with most of President Biden’s actions but, he is after all the President of the United States. He deserves a certain amount of respect afforded him by holding the highest office in the free world. He and his office was just disrespected in the highest order by Saudi Arabia and others. They know they hold all the energy cards and are resorting to playing hardball with them. This after we saved them from attacks by Iraq back in the day.

President Biden’s misinformed actions in one year have lost the respect of our international friends and enemies. They smell his weakness and like a pack of wolves they are taking advantage.

President Biden needs to do the right thing for his country but, he won’t and we all will pay dearly for this.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square