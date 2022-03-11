67.9 F
Friday, March 11, 2022
By Staff Report
Ronald Griger of The Villages, Florida passed away on March 1st 2022 at the age of 81. He was born on June 27th 1940 in Donora, PA where he grew up and then moved to Connecticut in 1956. He stayed in CT until retiring and moving to The Villages in 2005. Ron graduated from Enfield High School in 1958. He worked the majority of his life at Enfield Ford in Enfield CT., holding several positions before retiring as General Sales Manager in 2005. Ron was avid sports fan who also loved to play golf, cards and laugh with his family and friends. People who knew him will always remember him for his laugh. He is preceded in death by his father Joseph Griger, his mother Velma Grygiel and Step-father Walter Grygiel. He is survived by his loving wife Carol of 58 years. His daughter Sharlyn and husband Carlo of Farmington CT., his son Kenneth and wife Jasmin of Indianapolis, Indiana and his grandchildren Eben, Jack, Nina, Rachel, Cole, Nick, Isaac and Audrey. He is also survived by many extended family, most notably his brother in law Daniel Reed and sister and brother in law Kathy and John Murdock. The family would like to thank all family, friends and medical professionals including Rivers Family Medicine, Citrus Cardiology, Ocala Lung & Critical Care, Mayo Clinic, West Marion Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice for the care and compassion they showed for Ron in his final days. Family and friends are invited to attend a Christian mass at St. Vincent DePaul Church on Monday March 21, 2022 at 1:00PM. Immediately followed by a Celebration of Ron’s Life at the Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center located on Powell Road in Wildwood, FL.

