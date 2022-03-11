77.1 F
Friday, March 11, 2022
Villagers in violation of deed compliance claim they got bad info from Community Standards

By Meta Minton

A couple in The Villages found in violation in a deed compliance case claim they got erroneous information from Community Standards.

Stacked landscaping walls erected without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee at the home of Thomas and Elaine Bergman in the Village of Piedmont were the subject of a public hearing Friday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane
8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane

The Bergmans, who live at 8381 SE 178th Deveaux Lane, said they contacted Community Standards in 2019 to inquire whether they could move ahead with the landscaping project. They claim that during a nine-minute phone call with a Community Standards employee named “Kevin,” they were told they did not need to take their project before the Architectural Review Committee. The next day, they signed a contract to have the work done.

This stacked landscaping wall will have to be removed from a home in The Villages
This stacked landscaping wall will have to be removed from a home in The Villages.

An anonymous complaint was received about the stacked landscaping wall.

“Basically this all started because of an error by an employee in Community Standards,” Elaine Bergman said.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett confirmed that “Kevin” is no longer employed by Community Standards.

CDD 4 Board Chairman Jim Murphy said the alleged advice from a Community Standards employee was irrelevant.

“The procedure is to take it before the ARC for approval. You did not follow the procedure,” Murphy said.

The board voted 4-1 to find the couple in violation of deed compliance. They have been given 30 days to remove the stacked landscaping walls.

The lone dissenter was Supervisor Cliff Wiener, who for years represented CDD 4 on the ARC. He voiced concern that an employee might have given incorrect information to a resident. He said he feared there could be many more cases in which residents may have been given information that was wrong.

