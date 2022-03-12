72.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, March 12, 2022
By Staff Report
“Barbara Soares of Lady Lake, passed into eternal life in heaven on February 20th, 2022 at age 78. Barabra is survived by her husband Jack, son Dean and granddaughter Gabriella. She was predeceased by her sons Dale and Joaquim Jr. Soares. Barabra retired from Travelers Insurance Company as a senior systems analyst. After her retirement she was a property manager for Lakeview Apartments of Farmington. Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 17330 South Hwy 441, Summerfield Florida 34491. At 11:00 AM EST on Saturday March 12th, 2022.

In Lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of the Donor’s choice, in Barbara’s name.”

