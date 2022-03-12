62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...

Former CIA operative headlines DAR chapter’s fundraiser for education

By Staff Report

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a fundraiser/luncheon Saturday to benefit its educational fund at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The speaker was Michelle Rigby Assad, author of “Breaking Cover, My secret life in the CIA.”

Assad is originally from Lake County and began her career in the CIA after graduating from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Michelle Rigby Assad
Michelle Rigby Assad at Saturday’s DAR event.

She was a specialist in Middle Eastern Studies and travelled extensively in the Middle East while working as an intelligence officer. 

She gave an impassioned speech to a packed audience about how she worked in the field of international affairs. 

She answered questions about how she lived and operated in a war zone and the responsibility that she felt as she gathered information for our troops as they searched for members of Al Qaeda.

The John Bartram Chapter will meet March 18 at the Rohan Recreation Center as the  Eisenhower Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Status check on America

A Village of El Cortez resident warns that we are living in an upside world where right is wrong and wrong is right.

Obvious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to be spreading. The author of this Letter to the Editor has diagnosed another case.

Tired of the media calling this bill the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

A reader from Palm Cay writes in to say she’s tired of the media calling a piece of legislation the “Don't Say Gay” bill.

Students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic – and not about sex!

A Village of Alhambra woman contends that students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic - and not about sex! Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos