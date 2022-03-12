Former CIA operative headlines DAR chapter’s fundraiser for education

The John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held a fundraiser/luncheon Saturday to benefit its educational fund at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. The speaker was Michelle Rigby Assad, author of “Breaking Cover, My secret life in the CIA.”

Assad is originally from Lake County and began her career in the CIA after graduating from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

She was a specialist in Middle Eastern Studies and travelled extensively in the Middle East while working as an intelligence officer.

She gave an impassioned speech to a packed audience about how she worked in the field of international affairs.

She answered questions about how she lived and operated in a war zone and the responsibility that she felt as she gathered information for our troops as they searched for members of Al Qaeda.

The John Bartram Chapter will meet March 18 at the Rohan Recreation Center as the Eisenhower Recreation Center will be closed for maintenance.