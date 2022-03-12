Patsy Arlene Garrett, age 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away Thursday, March 10th, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Luray, Virginia and was the daughter of late Robert and Geneva Dean. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, class of 1967, in Winchester, VA. Mrs. Garrett was retired from United Airlines. Patsy was a devoted Mother and Grandmother with 2 children and 3 grandchildren. She enjoyed going to the Orange Blossom Opry in Weirsdale, Florida. Surviving are her Husband of 47 years, Roger G. Garrett, Son John Robert Garrett (Anita), Daughter Susan Arlene Browning (Greg), Brother Donald Dean (Sandra), 2 Sisters Bonnie Milton (James) Judy Strosnider (Holmes) and 3 Grandchildren- Killian, Luke, and Brooke.

Service and entombment will be held in Winchester, VA.| A memorial service will be held in Florida at a later date.