Saturday, March 12, 2022
Tricolored Heron With Breeding Colors And Plumage At Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This beautiful tricolored heron had breeding colors and plumage on full display at Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

