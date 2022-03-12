62.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 12, 2022
type here...

Villagers for Trump to hold rally Sunday in support of People’s Convoy

By Staff Report

Villagers for Trump will hold an event in solidarity with a truck convoy movement that has been gathering steam around the country.

The U.S.-version of the truck convoy is modeled after one in Canada. The People’s Convoy is being organized by a U.S.-based group of activists opposed to vaccine mandates.

Villagers for Trump will hold a golf cart rally departing at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 13 from Creekside Medical at Lake Sumter Landing.

Villagers for Trump members will be decorating their golfs carts with flags, banners and patriotic colors.

The golf carts will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Status check on America

A Village of El Cortez resident warns that we are living in an upside world where right is wrong and wrong is right.

Obvious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Trump Derangement Syndrome appears to be spreading. The author of this Letter to the Editor has diagnosed another case.

Tired of the media calling this bill the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

A reader from Palm Cay writes in to say she’s tired of the media calling a piece of legislation the “Don't Say Gay” bill.

Students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic – and not about sex!

A Village of Alhambra woman contends that students need to learn reading, writing and arithmetic - and not about sex! Read her Letter to the Editor.

President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that President Biden needs to do the right thing for this country.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos