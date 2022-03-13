Caryl Malone of Pittsburgh PA passed peacefully on Thursday, December 30th after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. Caryl met love of her life Patrick J. Malone Sr. (preceded in death in 2019) and were married for 50 beautiful years. They moved to The Villages FL in 2012 and had a mutual love of Neil Diamond, travel and golf. Caryl played golf, bunco, went to movies and loved to entertain friends. Anyone touched by her understands the imprint she left on our hearts exceeded the quantity of time with us. A Celebration of Life in her honor will be hosted by daughter Kelly from 2-6PM on March 19th 2022 at Belle Glade Golf & Country Club. An open house at their Villages residence will follow immediately after. Kelly can be reached at 813-361-4846 for details.