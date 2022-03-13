Notary won’t be prosecuted in arrest connected to dead person’s bank account

A notary won’t be prosecuted in her arrest connected to a dead person’s bank account.

The prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case of 51-year-old Lori Ann Catron, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood. The only reason given in a court document was, “Other legal issues.”

The Michigan native has been accused of notarizing a document on Aug. 12 not in the presence of the person whose signature Catron was notarizing, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Catron had never met the person whose signature she was notarizing. Catron signed the document and stamped it with her notary stamp and seal.

“The document was then used to withdraw funds from a deceased family member’s bank account since the document indicated that the victim was relinquishing control over her portion of the bank account to one of her sisters,” the arrest report said.