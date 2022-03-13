Villagers should be considerate of others and always clean up after their pets

Pet owners in The Villages should always pick up after their pets and dispose of pet waste in your household trash or in a designated container. Pet waste should not be left on the ground and should never be put into storm drains, roads or waterbodies.

When it rains, pet waste can flow into storm drains and into roads. Eventually the waste ends up in our waterbodies causing water pollution. The waste also causes excess nutrients which creates algae bloom and decreases oxygen in the water. This condition has an adverse effect on fish and other aquatic life. If not disposed of properly, pet waste not only affects water quality, but public health. The bacteria found in pet waste are very harmful and can make people ill. Public beaches are closed when bacteria found in the water makes swimming unsafe.

Villagers should remember to: