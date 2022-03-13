West Point cadets overdosing on cocaine

To the Editor:

As a retired Army officer, I am appalled at the news that six West Point cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

These are the future leaders of our military? God, I hope not!

The U.S. Military Academy should expel these students, immediately after an investigation. No damn excuses!

In addition, the Inspector General of the Army should conduct an inquiry to determine if there is widespread use of illegal drugs on the campus of West Point. Duty, honor, country……..

Mel Halfon

Village of Pine Ridge