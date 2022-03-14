Auditions set for production set for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in The Villages

SMASH Productions will hold open auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” on Monday, March 21 and Thursday, March 31.

This campy horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics & book by Howard Ashman is set on New York’s Skid Row. It was brought to life on Broadway, Off-Broadway and the movies.

SMASH Productions is planning to cast all major and minor roles, an ensemble and a group of singing street urchins called the Ronettes. The production will take place March 30 and 31 and April 1, 2023 at Savannah Center.

For more information, go to smashproductionsfl.com. You must make a reservation to audition.