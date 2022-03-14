75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, March 14, 2022
type here...

Auditions set for production set for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ in The Villages

By Staff Report

SMASH Productions will hold open auditions for “Little Shop of Horrors” on Monday, March 21 and Thursday, March 31.

This campy horror comedy rock musical with music by Alan Menken and lyrics & book by Howard Ashman is set on New York’s Skid Row. It was brought to life on Broadway, Off-Broadway and the movies.

SMASH Productions is planning to cast all major and minor roles, an ensemble and a group of singing street urchins called the Ronettes. The production will take place March 30 and 31 and April 1, 2023 at Savannah Center.

For more information, go to smashproductionsfl.com. You must make a reservation to audition.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We can take simple steps to recognize a stroke victim

A Village of Springdale resident urges her fellow Villagers to be prepared to quickly determine the signs of a possible stroke.

DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident argues that Gov. DeSantis is a wildly corrupt ambitious self-serving crass politician.

Clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold

Members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby make the case that clean energy transition would break Russia’s geopolitical hold.

West Point cadets overdosing on cocaine

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is horrified that West Point cadets overdosed on cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Status check on America

A Village of El Cortez resident warns that we are living in an upside world where right is wrong and wrong is right.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos