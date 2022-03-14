75.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 14, 2022
DUI suspect driving with high beams on arrested after traffic stop at Wawa

By Meta Minton
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was pulled over at the Wawa gas station/convenience store in Oxford for having his high beams on in a heavy traffic area.

Ronaldo Quijano, 43, of Wildwood, was driving a blue 2004 Chevy passenger car at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 301 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had its high beams on, according to an arrest report. A traffic stop was initiated at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301. Quijano said one of his low beam headlights was not functioning so he was driving with his high beams on, the report said.

The deputy noticed that Quijano’s eyes were bloodshot and he had a “blank stare.” The New York native took part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led the deputy to conclude he had been driving impaired. Quijano provided breath samples that measured .173 and .158 blood alcohol content.

A folded paper containing cocaine was found in Quijano’s wallet.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of cocaine.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

