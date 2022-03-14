Enraged jealous husband arrested after allegedly slapping wife at Oxford Oaks

An enraged jealous husband was arrested after allegedly slapping his wife at their home at Oxford Oaks.

Kapil Koirala, 45, was arrested on a charge of battery at about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home at 11318 Stewart Loop.

His wife of 20 years had returned home after her morning shift at a local spa when he met her in the driveway, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“Where have you been bitch all this morning? Where did you go, with bunch of other bitches in town, hah?” Koirala asked her.

He claimed he called the spa and she wasn’t there. He slapped her “really hard.” Koirala left the home before police arrived. When officers responded to the scene, they noted the left side of the wife’s face was swollen and had a “visible red mark.”

He was taken into custody when he returned to the home a short time later. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.