Michael Mowbray

Monday, March 14, 2022
By Staff Report
Michael William James Mowbray, age 69, of The Villages, FL, formerly and proudly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away March 6, 2022.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife Gloria, brother James (Lederach, PA), sister Kathy (Brooklyn, NY), sisters- and brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, great niece and a host of devoted friends.

A lifelong sports fan, he loved the New York Mets (he may have helped settle the baseball strike) and the New York Rangers, but really just enjoyed watching and talking about any sport. He could strike up a conversation with a total stranger and be in his glory. He was an avid softball pitcher and player and thoroughly enjoyed rehashing pitches, plays, games, wins or losses. He loved the camaraderie with The Boys.

Michael worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for more than 30 rewarding years, retiring in 2003 as Assistant Vice President in the Electronic Payments Function.

With his truly favorite Heineken in hand, he enjoyed more than 30 years visiting his favorite vacation spot, Aruba, and more recently, savored his single malt Scotch with close friends. Cheers!

He will be deeply and profoundly missed.

Mr. Mowbray will be cremated and there will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, his wife requests that memorial gifts in Michael’s name be designated to Interventional Radiology in Florida at the Mayo Clinic. Gifts can be mailed directly to:

Mayo Clinic

Dept. of Development

4500 San Pablo Road

Jacksonville, FL 32224

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

