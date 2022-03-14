75.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 14, 2022
Scholarship will honor life and service of Wildwood police officer

By Marv Balousek
Officer Anthony Johnson
A law enforcement scholarship named for Wildwood Police Officer Anthony “A.J.” Johnson will pay expenses for a recruit to complete training academy courses.

Johnson, a 13-year member of the Wildwood force, died Dec. 30 of a medical illness.

Police Chief Randy Parmer said the scholarship, funded by a $5,000 donation from Steve Munz of Galaxy Home Solutions, will pay for 770 hours of training at the College of Central Florida’s Law Enforcement Training Academy in Ocala.

Tuition is $3,500 plus $2,000 for equipment, but Parmer said the equipment cost can be reduced if the department supplies some items.

The chief said the recruit would be hired before attending the academy. If training is not completed, the department would be reimbursed a portion of the cost.

“This gives us the opportunity to have more control from the beginning to the end,” Parmer said.

Earlier, Parmer described Johnson as “an outstanding person, a man of integrity and a tremendous family man.”

Mayor Ed Wolf praised the scholarship program as a way to honor the officer’s memory.

“This way, we’ll never forget,” he said.

After graduation, the recruit would serve a six-month probationary period at an annual salary of $15,600 before advancing to an officer’s full salary on a year’s probation.

The scholarship is the latest honor for Johnson. His family was honored at a commission meeting last month and a benefit was held in early February to raise money for them.

Johnson was survived by his mother, his wife of 27 years and three children.

 

