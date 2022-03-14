We can take simple steps to recognize a stroke victim

To the Editor:

A neurologist says that if he can get to a stroke victim within three hours he can totally reverse the effects of a stroke…totally. He said the trick was getting a stroke recognized, diagnosed, and then getting the patient medically cared for within three hours, which is tough.

Thank God for the sense to remember the “3” steps – STR. Read and Learn!

Sometimes symptoms of a stroke are difficult to identify. Unfortunately, the lack of awareness spells disaster. The stroke victim may suffer severe brain damage when people nearby fail to recognize the symptoms of a stroke.

Now doctors say a bystander can recognize a stroke by asking three simple questions:

S * T * R

Ask the individual to SMILE.

Ask the person to TALK to SPEAK A SIMPLE SENTENCE

(Coherently) (i.e. . . It is sunny out today) Ask him or her to RAISE BOTH ARMS.

NOTE: Another “sign” of a stroke is this: Ask the person to ‘stick’ out their tongue. If the tongue is ‘crooked’, if it goes to one side or the other that is also an indication of a stroke. If he or she has trouble with ANY ONE of these tasks, call 911 immediately and describe the symptoms to the dispatcher.

Patricia O’Connor

Village of Springdale