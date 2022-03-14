Wildwood police apprehend suspected drug seller with 1,144 grams of marijuana

Wildwood police apprehended a suspected drug seller with 1,144 grams of marijuana.

Bryson Onterio Strong, 39, of Leesburg, had been driving a Chevy Camaro at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ross Street and Jackson Street when he failed to obey a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Strong, who was arrested earlier this year with drugs and a .22-caliber rifle, surrendered a small Trulieve Medical Marijuana container which contained “a small amount of fresh marijuana.”

A search of the vehicle turned up a total of 1,144 grams of marijuana, three cell phones, numerous sandwich-style cellophane bags and a digital scale.

Strong was arrested on a felony charge of selling marijuana. He also was issued a warning for failure to obey a stop sign.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.