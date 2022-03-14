Wildwood woman arrested after fleeing altercation at Wendy’s in Oxford

A Wildwood woman was arrested after fleeing an altercation at a Wendy’s restaurant in Oxford.

Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s on Will Odell Avenue where a woman had suffered a swollen right eye with severe discoloration, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman who had suffered the injury said she had ordered 23-year-old Gaelle Adelina Adelson to go home because she was “being rude” to the general manager while inside the business, the report said. Adelson turned to the woman who had ordered her to leave and told her to, “Stay in your lane.” Adelson started yelling at the woman while “bumping into her.” Adelson struck the woman “multiple times in the face” with both hands. Adelson fled the scene in a Nissan Altima.

Police found Adelson at her home at 402 Orange St. in Wildwood. She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.