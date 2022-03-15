Beef O’Brady’s server arrested on DUI after drinking gin and lemonade

A server at a Beef O’Brady’s restaurant in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge after reportedly drinking gin and lemonade.

Jose Manuel Lassalle Soto, 32, who works at the Beef O’Brady’s location at Colony Plaza, at about 2 a.m. Saturday had been driving a dark-colored Toyota northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he accelerated at “a high rate of speed” and made a westbound turn onto Berckman Street, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. An officer began to pursue Soto’s vehicle to initiate a traffic stop, but Soto made several turns and drove past parking lots suitable for pulling over, the report said.

When the officer questioned Soto, he said he was “nervous” because he had been drinking. The officer asked the Puerto Rican native how much he had to drink, and Soto replied he had, “Two gin and lemonades.”

Soto’s poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the officer to conclude Soto had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that measured .107 and .100 blood alcohol content.

Soto was arrested on charge of driving under the influence and ticketed for running a stop sign. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.