Deputy investigating ATM burglary arrests man at Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek

A deputy investigating an ATM burglary arrested a man after a foot chase at the Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

The Marion County sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Sam’s St. John’s Seafood and was on alert as a result of an attempted theft at a nearby ATM. The deputy spotted 51-year-old Johnny Ray Billings of Fruitland Park walking through the Terrace Shoppes at a time when all businesses were closed, according to an arrest report.

Billings was carrying a Publix grocery bag which contained two pairs of shoes and a blanket. He admitted he took the items out of a dumpster at the hospice thrift store. Billings began running from the deputy which initiated a foot pursuit. Billings stopped running at the edge of U.S. Hwy. 441, laid down and put his hands behind his back. He admitted he ran because he knew he was wanted on a Lake County warrant. He was found to be in possession of a small bag of cocaine. He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Billings had been arrested in 2019 after attempting to shoplift a shirt and pair of jeans at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.