71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
type here...

Deputy investigating ATM burglary arrests man at Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek

By Meta Minton
Johnny Ray Billings
Johnny Ray Billings

A deputy investigating an ATM burglary arrested a man after a foot chase at the Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek in Summerfield.

The Marion County sheriff’s deputy conducting a security check at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Sam’s St. John’s Seafood and was on alert as a result of an attempted theft at a nearby ATM. The deputy spotted 51-year-old Johnny Ray Billings of Fruitland Park walking through the Terrace Shoppes at a time when all businesses were closed, according to an arrest report.

Billings was carrying a Publix grocery bag which contained two pairs of shoes and a blanket. He admitted he took the items out of a dumpster at the hospice thrift store. Billings began running from the deputy which initiated a foot pursuit. Billings stopped running at the edge of U.S. Hwy. 441, laid down and put his hands behind his back. He admitted he ran because he knew he was wanted on a Lake County warrant. He was found to be in possession of a small bag of cocaine. He was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Billings had been arrested in 2019 after attempting to shoplift a shirt and pair of jeans at Belk at La Plaza Grande in The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villagers for Trump need to accept he lost election

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that members of Villagers for Trump need to accept the fact he lost the 2020 election.

We need information about judges who let criminals go free

A Village of De La Vista North resident cites the case last week of a criminal out on bond who stole an emergency vehicle from The Villages Public Safety Department during a medical call. The man, charged in a previous knife attack in The Villages, had been set free by a judge.

The United States needs to stand up for Ukraine

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that the United States must stand up for Ukraine at this time of peril.

Vice President Harris looks like deer in headlights

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident worries about our nation’s security and says Vice President Harris looked like a “deer in the headlights” while on a trip to Poland.

Response to Larry Moran concerning Biden’s oil policy

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran about President Biden and oil prices.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos