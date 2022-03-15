That’s what friends are for

Do you have a friend that you’ve known for a long time, yet you wonder how you haven’t killed each other or at least just cut ties after all the years? Instead, you managed to form a lifelong bond that makes you family. In my case, it was “Jack Rabbit.”

Jack was a true local Lake Countian whose family lived in the Eustis area for several generations. He and his dad shared many interesting stories with this new-to-town Jersey girl.

Jack worked at the Diner years before I arrived. He had left and returned a couple of times before I started. A talented culinary virtuoso, he was also one of the most brutally honest men I had ever worked with.

A bit OCD, yet highly creative and efficient, Jack was the kind of person you wanted to work with because his “stuff” was always on point. However, our personalities sometimes conflicted to an overwhelming point. I am an emotional extrovert who strives in the spotlight no matter what task I am performing. On the other hand, Jack was the type of guy who could simply give two craps about anything that did not directly involve him. A no-hassle kind of dude that generally avoids people like me.

A few weeks after working at the Diner, Joey brought our daughters in for breakfast while Jack and I worked together. I watched Jack through the kitchen window scope out my hubby as he walked into the restaurant. Then, in the middle of our morning rush, Jack, my one co-worker that never comes out of the kitchen to socialize with customers – skipped into the dining room to say “hello” to my husband!

It turns out, Jack and Joe had been friends for a few years. They met while Joe was working at a nearby establishment that had “trading rights” with the restaurant Jack worked for at the time. I had no idea we were secretly intertwined. I do know, however, that I regularly complained to each of them about each other. Yet, neither had ever made the connection until that very moment.

“Wow!” Jack uttered as the light bulb went off in his head. “She’s yours?” he questioned Joey, as most people usually do.

Then, he stared at me with a blank look on his face for at least a couple of minutes. I believe he was calculating all of the references I ever made about my love and his friend, Joe.

“Wow!” He repeated before he questioned me directly. “Joey is really your husband?”

“Yes!” my girls and I answered simultaneously.

Suddenly Jack looked remorseful. Why? Because he knew spending minimal hours, a couple of days a week with me was more than he could handle. So, the thought that his friend would volunteer to be with me forever was baffling.

Jack believed Joey deserved an award for this achievement, so he created a medal of honor to present my hubby with it each year on our anniversary. It basically salutes him for his commitment to unconditional love and the unrequired need for silence. A reward he named “The Golden Listener’s Award.”

I think Jack may, on rare occasions, admire Joey because of his dedication to his family. Yet, he has avoided that type of commitment – especially with a woman as vocal as myself.

Once Jack realized I was Joey’s “blabber-mouth” wife, he genuinely started to feel bad. He didn’t know that all those times he told me to “take your pouty-eyed drama home to your husband because it doesn’t work on me,” he was actually suggesting I bring it all to “Poor Joey.”

Unfortunately, Jack has this way about him. He could say “BOO,” and my big puppy eyes would swell. Until one day, I actually had the nerve to ask him, “Are you going to make me cry again today?”

He replied with a simple fact I was not privy to, “Nope. I can’t make you cry. Only you can make you cry when you give away your power!”.

After a good stare down through the service window, I realized he wasn’t being sarcastic or trying to patronize me. He was being completely sincere.

That day, I gained a new perspective toward everything Jack had ever said to me in his natural stand-offish manner. I realized he did actually like me, but he also wished I would stop talking every once in a while. With that. I learned to keep my dialogue down to a bare minimum when Jack was around, and I picked up a new solid building block to use in the future.

Since then, when I am in situations where I would typically let others get the best of me, I have learned to listen to the earnest voice in the back of my head that screams, “Don’t do it! Only you can make you cry!”

For that lesson learned, I thank you, Jack Rabbit.

Laugh on. Peace out!

Lisa DeMarco is a columnist for Villages-News.com