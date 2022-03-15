The United States needs to stand up for Ukraine

To the Editor:

Through most of our history, the United States has stood up for the repressed and downtrodden. We have fought against great odds to protect ourselves and others throughout the world.

In 1990 Kuwait was invaded by Iraq and they asked the United States to help push them back out of Kuwait and so we did.

Now, in 2022 we have been asked again to help in the Ukraine however instead of providing military assistance we have imposed sanctions which, to date, have proven ineffective, and in fact may have emboldened Putin.

I know there is great risk of a complete world war should we heed Ukraine’s call for military assistance. We risk nuclear war with Russia and/or the inclusion of China as an ally to Russia should we provide that help however consider the following:

1. Prior to WW2, Hitler invaded the Rhineland under the guise of protecting Germany’s borders against the Franco-Soviet treaty of mutual assistance. He met with no resistance.

2. He then annexed Austria in a bloodless takeover and again was met with no resistance.

3. He then invaded Czechoslovakia and was met with economic sanctions which did nothing

4. It wasn’t until he invaded Poland that the world woke up and went to war.

There are great parallels to Hitler’s plan of reunification which, if we don’t heed history, will repeat itself today. It is my belief that should Putin be allowed to annex Ukraine he will be emboldened to invade and annex prior Soviet territories (beginning with non-nato lands).

When will the U.S. stand up for it’s principles and provide the needed military help so desperately requested by the Ukraine.

When will we have the backbone to face great risk in the pursuit of freedom in a country who, through no fault of their own are being systematically destroyed.

Like the Jews were targeted in WW2, Putin is targeting civilians in an aim to eradicate them and take their lands.

I believe if we work with China, and assure them of the desire to simply push Russia back v. invade their homeland, we have a chance at holding them at bay (and I know that is an idealistic viewpoint.)

However regardless of the dire risks, I feel we need to stand up to this dictator and show the world we are more than just words. Should we do so, God protect us however, it is something we need to do now … and not once he has acquired Ukraine and invades the next target.

Kevin Woodbury

Village of De Soto