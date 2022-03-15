73.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Villager wants out of jail to care for her terminally ill husband

By Meta Minton
Nanette Reneau

A Villager wants out of jail to care for her terminally ill husband.

A hearing on a motion to set bond for 62-year-old Nanette Reneau is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday in Marion County Court.

Reneau has been lodged at the Marion County Jail since Feb. 21 when she was arrested after violating her bond from an arrest a few days earlier on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Reneau had been arrested Feb. 17 after allegedly throwing a set of keys at her husband at their premiere home on SE 88th Covington Circle in the Royal Oak section of the Village of Springdale. She was re-arrested days later after returning to their home against a judge’s order. She been behind bars since the second arrest.

In the motion for bond, Reneau’s attorney argues that her husband is terminally ill and relies on his wife to care for him. The husband has signed a waiver of prosecution.

Reneau had been arrested in 2019 in a battle over a bottle of vodka when she was living in the Village of Belle Aire. That charge of battery was dropped after Reneau completed an anger management course.

