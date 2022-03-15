71.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
We need information about judges who let criminals go free

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Villages-News.com could do residents a major public service by publishing names of the judges who keep letting violent criminals like this spider-tat dude who stole the emergency vehicle OUT OF JAIL. He has a long rap sheet, including violence with a knife.
Residents never have enough information about judges who are up for re-election. Villages-News.com could do that, too. The judges’ political party is not as relevant as their past judicial records, especially whether they are soft or tough on repeat offenders and violent felons.
Don’t blame emergency responders for leaving their vehicles running. Stealing a vehicle is a crime. Blame the criminal!
This maniac either needs long-term mental health custodial care or long jail incarceration. Some might even say execution (three violent strikes and you’re out of luck). Our tri-county area judges are not the only problem. Our whole nation keeps letting violent criminals back on the street.
This is a BI-PARTISAN ISSUE. We need much stronger penalties and SANE JUDGES in America. We need America to be a SAFE COUNTRY AGAIN, for citizens of all races, religions, ethnicities and ages. These judges are a menace. It’s sad elderly citizens need to arm themselves to protect themselves against possible attacks.

Ellen Cora
Village of De La Vista North

 

