Frank A. Verhagen, Jr., 84, of The Villages, FL passed away March 7 after a hard fought battle with MDS.

He leaves his wife, Judy, of 36 years; his daughter, Kim Witkoski (Nathan) of MA; his son, Frank Verhagen (Tammie) of FL; and stepson, Michael Blethen (Lise) of CT; his grandsons, Jordan (Rachel) and Ryan Witkoski of FL; and his great grandsons, Grayson and Jackson of FL. Per his wishes, there will be no service.