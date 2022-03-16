63.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
By Staff Report

After a long battle with a very rare form of cancer, Gary Dykema passed away at home Sunday, March 6, at the age of 76. He was born the son of John and Lillian Dykema in Owosso, Michigan in 1945. Gary was a 1963 graduate of Owosso High School and retired from General Motors after 30 years of service and continued his career in Car Sales in Michigan for an additional 19 years. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Jan, and they just celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. They retired to The Villages in 2012 where they have been devoted and very active members of First Baptist Church At The Villages. Gary served his Lord using not only his skills of leadership but his gift of teaching as he taught many Bible study groups. He loved to sing and shared his beautiful tenor voice in the church’s Celebration Choir. Away from his service at the church, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing golf. He and Jan loved vacations spent every spring with the family at their cabin in Michigan. Gary always enjoyed friendly competition with friends and neighbors playing board games and cards. Gary is survived by his wife, Jan, and their two children: daughter, Pamela Sue Yost (husband, David) who live in Roanoke, Virginia; and their son, David Brian (wife, Danna) who live in Rockford, Michigan. He was also a loving grandfather to Danielle Lynn (husband, Aaron), and Denise and Delaney Dykema; Seth Yost, Joel Yost (wife, Esther) and Lydia and Eden who were great grandchildren. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother Roland. Friends and family will celebrate Gary’s life and homegoing with a memorial service at First Baptist Church At The Villages on Friday, March 11, at 11am. Pastor Bob Perry will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to First Baptist Church At The Villages located at 16523 SE 76th Chatham Avenue, The Villages, FL, 32162. Contributions may also be made to Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages.

The Villages, Florida

