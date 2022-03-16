78.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Gate maintenance costs set to increase by 20 percent in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The cost for maintenance of the entrance gates in The Villages is projected to increase by 20 percent.

The projection was discussed Wednesday morning by the Amenity Authority Committee in a budget workshop at Savannah Center.

The AAC, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, learned that the 20 percent increase has been built into the preliminary budget for 2022-23.

The AAC budget for 2021-2022 provided for $324,595 for gate maintenance. A 20 percent increase from that figure would equate to a nearly $65,000 increase next year.

AAC member Carl Bell sought clarification that the 20 percent increase in the cost of gate maintenance did not include cameras. It does not.

“It is strictly for gate maintenance,” said Budget Director Brandy Cook.

AAC member Donna Kempa said she hopes to see more detail about the projected increase as the committee takes a deeper dive into the budget in the months ahead.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee, which oversees amenities south of County Road 466, will hold its budget workshop on Monday. It is highly likely that PWAC will be looking at a similar increase for gate maintenance.

