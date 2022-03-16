On February 27, 2022 John Hylka, 83 years old, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in his home. He is survived by many loving individuals, including his wife, Patricia, and his daughters JoAnn and Jacquelyn, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, and his sister MaryAnn. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Agnes, and his daughter, Linda. John served 2 years in the U.S. Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton. He graduated from Joliet Central High School. He retired from Northern Illinois Gas Company after 35 years of service.