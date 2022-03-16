71.6 F
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Let’s hear more from those clean energy kooks

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What a wonderful and wordy Letter to the Editor. The writers (Para & Farrell) expound on the necessity to convert to clean energy quickly. I know nothing about these people, so I must assume they have already converted to electric cars, solar panels, maybe a windmill in their yards and taken out their air conditioners and heaters (if using gas or oil.)
I’m certainly not going to personally check on them, but maybe they can write a Letter to the Editor and let me know how much it will cost me to follow in their conscientious footsteps.

Dick Jones
Village of Pennecamp

 

