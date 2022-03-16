Mother and stepfather arrested after children sent home from school with head lice

A mother and stepfather were arrested after their children were sent home from school with head lice.

Samantha Nicole Warner, 29, and Richard Alan Orr, 37, were arrested Tuesday at their home on Young Circle in Wildwood on felony charges of child neglect.

A Department of Children and Families investigator along with a Wildwood police officer went to the home after the couple’s three children were sent home from school with head lice. All three children had “lice bug bites around the bottom of (their) hairline from ear to ear,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The school previously sent home lice treatment kits for the children, but there did not seem to be evidence they had been used.

The investigator and police officer entered the home where they found rotting food, dishes piled up in the sink and dirty laundry baskets in the kitchen. A little boy was playing with a toy car covered with roaches. The boy also had a “deep gash above the right nipple that resulted from an aerosol can exploding in a bonfire,” the report said. A grandmother had tried to treat the wound with aloe.

The children said they slept on beds without sheets. One girl who had sheets said she had no idea when they had last been changed. The living room floor was covered with toys and trash.

Warner said the family had traveled to her father’s house for spring break where they rode minibikes and go carts. The report noted she had taken the trip, but completely failed to rectify the head lice situation. In addition, a cousin had visited the home in December. When the cousin went home, head lice was discovered in the child’s hair.

Warner and Orr, who reportedly have been a couple for the past five years, were booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where they were initially held without bond.